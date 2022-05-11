Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 6

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Game 6 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

The Miami Heat will be in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Star point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Lowry injured his hamstring in the second half of Game 3 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

He then missed the rest of that series, and did not return until Game 3 against the 76ers.

After playing two games (Game 3 and Game 4), he has now missed Game 5 and is ruled out for Game 6.

The Heat have a commanding 3-2 lead in the series, so they have the luxury of not needing him for Game 6.

However, if the series goes to a seventh game, the status of Lowry will be extremely important.

