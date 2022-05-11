Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 6
The Miami Heat will be in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Star point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game has been relayed by Underdog NBA.
Lowry injured his hamstring in the second half of Game 3 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.
He then missed the rest of that series, and did not return until Game 3 against the 76ers.
After playing two games (Game 3 and Game 4), he has now missed Game 5 and is ruled out for Game 6.
The Heat have a commanding 3-2 lead in the series, so they have the luxury of not needing him for Game 6.
However, if the series goes to a seventh game, the status of Lowry will be extremely important.
More on the Miami Heat can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
- GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.