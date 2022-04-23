Kyle Lowry's Injury Status In Game 3

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the remainder of Game 3 on Friday evening between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are playing Game 3 of their first-round playoff series in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Friday night.

During the game, Kyle Lowry injured his leg and will not return for the remainder of the game.

The Heat have a 2-0 lead in the series after beating the Hawks in the first two games of the series at home in Florida.

The first game was a blowout, while the second game was more competitive but Jimmy Butler exploded for 45 points, which was the difference.

Lowry is in his first season with the Heat, after spending a large chunk of his career in Toronto with the Raptors.

In 2019, he won the NBA Title with co-star Kawhi Leonard.

Butler is in his third season with the Heat, and the team has made the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons that he has been there.

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for the Hawks, they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks who ended up winning the NBA Title.

The Bucks also beat the Heat in the first-round last year.

