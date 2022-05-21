Kyle Lowry's Surprising Injury Status For Game 3

Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for Game 3 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off on Saturday night for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Massachusetts.

For the game, the Heat have listed former All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry as questionable.

The surprising update shows that there is a chance that he could play in the game after missing the first two contests of the series in Florida.

Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring issue for nearly all of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (he got injured in Game 3 of the first-round).

The Heat were able to win the series against the Atlanta Hawks with Lowry missing the final two games, and he also missed several games against the Philadelphia 76ers, but they won in six games.

In the two games that he has missed between the Celtics and Heat, the series is split at 1-1.

Lowry is in his first season in Miami after having a legendary sting in Toronto with the Raptors.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball