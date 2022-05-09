Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 5 In Miami

Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for Game 5 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night in Florida.

They had a 2-0 lead in the series after the first two games at home, but the 76ers have regained momentum as they won both games in Philadelphia.

Therefore, the 2-2 series is now a best of three series the rest of the way.

For Game 5, the Heat have listed star point guard Kyle Lowry as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

He left Game 3 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks with the injury, and did not return until Game 3 against the 76ers.

Lowry is in his first season with the Heat after making six All-Star games and winning the 2019 NBA Championship during his tenure with the Toronto Raptors.

The Heat finished the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they coasted through their first-round series against the Hawks in just five games (4-1).

