Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 7

Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The series is tied up at 3-3 heading into Sunday's Game 7 contest.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, but for the game they could be without their six-time All-Star point guard.

Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for the game due to a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of several games during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Heat and Celtics have had a series that has been a total back and forth, so it only makes sense that is has gone to a seventh game to decide the winner.

The ultimate winner of the series will face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

If the Heat win, it'll be their second time in the last four seasons making the Finals.

As for the Celtics, All-Star Jayson Tatum has never been to the Finals.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are headed to their sixth Finals appearance in eight years.

Related stories on NBA basketball