Huge Update About Kyle Lowry For Game 3

Kyle Lowry is on track to make his return for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, and for the game they may have some very good news.   

Kyle Lowry, who missed each of the first two games of the series due to a hamstring injury, is on track to play in Game 3 according to a tweet from the team. 

Heat's tweet: "#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says both Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) will go through their routines with the intent to play in tonight’s Game 3 vs the Celtics."

The Heat won the first game of the series, but got blown out on their home floor in Game 2, and the series is now tied at 1-1.  

Therefore, the Celtics have all of the momentum with going into Games 3 and 4 in Boston and the Heat will need to do all they can to win at least one game on the road and avoid going into a 3-1 hole.  

