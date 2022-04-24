Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 4

Kyle Lowry is questionable for Game 4 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on Sunday evening in Georgia.

The Miami Heat are in Atlanta to take on the Hawks for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening, and for the game they could be without their star pouting guard.

Kyle Lowry exited Game 3 with a leg injury, and did no return.

The Heat lost their first game of the series with the six-time All-Star having to watch the fourth quarter from the bench.

For the game on Sunday, he is listed as questionable (as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The veteran is in his first season in Miami after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors.

He made his first All-Star game at 28-years-old and, and won an NBA title in 2019 with Kawhi Leonard as his co-star.

The Heat finished the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks finished the year as the ninth seed.

They made their way to the NBA Playoffs via the play-in tournament (beating the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers).

