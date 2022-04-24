Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 4

Kyle Lowry is questionable for Game 4 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on Sunday evening in Georgia.

The Miami Heat are in Atlanta to take on the Hawks for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening, and for the game they could be without their star pouting guard. 

Kyle Lowry exited Game 3 with a leg injury, and did no return.  

The Heat lost their first game of the series with the six-time All-Star having to watch the fourth quarter from the bench.  

For the game on Sunday, he is listed as questionable (as of 3:30 Eastern Time). 

NBA's official injury report 

The veteran is in his first season in Miami after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors. 

He made his first All-Star game at 28-years-old and, and won an NBA title in 2019 with Kawhi Leonard as his co-star. 

The Heat finished the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks finished the year as the ninth seed. 

They made their way to the NBA Playoffs via the play-in tournament (beating the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers).  

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here.

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

