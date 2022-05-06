Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's Latest Injury Status For Game 3

Kyle Lowry remains listed as questionable for Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are playing Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in Pennsylvania, and for the game the Heat could be without their star point guard.  

Kyle Lowry, who has been out since the middle of Game 3 of the first-round, still remains listed as questionable (as of 1:30 Eastern Time on the NBA's official injury report). 

NBA's official injury report 

Lowry hurt his hamstring in the second half of Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.  

That was the only game that they lost to the Hawks (and the only game that they have lost in the 2022 playoffs). 

The Heat got swept in the first-round of the playoffs last season by the Milwaukee Bucks, but rebounded in a big way this year when they finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Lowry is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors (NBA Champion and six NBA All-Star teams). 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

