LATEST: Kyle Lowry's Status For Game 7

Kyle Lowry remains listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. The latest injury reports for the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics came out at 9:30 Eastern Time.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, but for the game they could be without their star point guard Kyle Lowry.  

The six-time NBA All-Star is still listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury as of 9:30 Eastern Time.   

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The series has been a total back and forth as the Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, and then the Celtics took a 3-2 lead in the series. 

The Celtics won Game 5 in Florida, while the Heat won Game 6 on the road in Massachusetts. 

The winner of Game 7 will advance to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship.

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals in five games, and they will be very well rested for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. 

Meanwhile, the Heat and Celtics are still battling it out, so whoever wins will have a lot less rest than the Warriors. 

