Kyle Lowry's Current Injury Status For Game 1

Kyle Lowry remains ruled out for Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in Florida on Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night in Florida, and for the game they will remain without their star point guard. 

11:30 Injury Report 

Unfortunately, Kyle Lowry remains ruled out as of 11:30 Eastern Time, so it does not appear as if there is any chance of him playing in the game.

The six-time NBA All-Star injured his hamstring in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and he did not return until Game 3 of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

After returning for Games 3 and 4 against the 76ers, he did not play in Game 5 or 6. 

So far, they have been able to play well without their floor-general (in large part due to Jimmy Butler carrying the load), but as the playoffs progress it will only hurt them more being without Lowry. 

The Celtics are one of the best defensive teams in the entire NBA, so they could have the advantage entering Game 1. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

