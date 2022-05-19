Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 2

Kyle Lowry's Official Injury Status For Thursday Night
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics once again on Thursday evening for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but for the game they will also be without their star point guard again.
Former NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry remains ruled out due to a hamstring injury.
Lowry has dealt with the hamstring issue since Game 3 of the first-round (he did not return for the rest of that round), and he also missed games during the second-round.
The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games, and then they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games (the series ended last Thursday night).
So far, they have been able to play well despite his absence, because All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler has arguably been the best player in the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Butler is in his third season with the Heat, and they have made the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been with the franchise.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.