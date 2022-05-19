Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 2

Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's Official Injury Status For Thursday Night

Kyle Lowry remains ruled out for Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics once again on Thursday evening for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but for the game they will also be without their star point guard again.  

Former NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry remains ruled out due to a hamstring injury.   

NBA's official injury report 

Lowry has dealt with the hamstring issue since Game 3 of the first-round (he did not return for the rest of that round), and he also missed games during the second-round. 

The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games, and then they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games (the series ended last Thursday night). 

So far, they have been able to play well despite his absence, because All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler has arguably been the best player in the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs.  

Butler is in his third season with the Heat, and they have made the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been with the franchise. 

