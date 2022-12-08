Kyle Lowry's Status For Clippers-Heat Game

Kyle Lowry is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat.

On Thursday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Florida.

For the game, they will be without their star point guard, as Kyle Lowry has been ruled out due to rest.

Underdog NBA: "Kyle Lowry (rest) listed out Thursday."

The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest in 25 games.

However, he has struggled to shoot the ball.

He is currently shooting 39.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range.

For reference, last season, he shot 44.0% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range.

The Heat come into the night tied with the Washington Wizards for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 11-14 in their first 25 games and 4-6 in their last ten (they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

After finishing the 2022 season as the first seed, they have gotten off to a very slow start to the new season.

That being said, they have been good at home with an 8-5 record in 13 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

The Clippers enter the evening as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-12 record in their first 26 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but a solid 7-6 in the 13 games they have played on the road.

Last season, they dealt with injuries and missed the NBA Playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.