Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's FINAL INJURY STATUS For Game 6

Kyle Lowry will start in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday evening.  

For the game, they will have their star point guard Kyle Lowry available as he has been upgraded from questionable to available (and in the starting lineup) for the contest. 

The six-time All-Star has dealt with a hamstring injury for most of the 2022 playoffs. 

He injured it in Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks, and he did not return for the remainder of that series.   

Against the Philadelphia 76ers (second-round), he also missed several games and he has missed games against the Celtics.  

The Heat will need him on Friday evening, because they trail the series 3-2, so the Celtics can advance to the NBA Finals with a win in the game. 

If the Heat beat the Celtics on the road in Game 6, then they will force a Game 7 back in Florida. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18106798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar54 seconds ago
USATSI_18123521_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17000248_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
Pacers with Colton Herta
News

Indy 500 Weekend: Pacers Visited Track, Waved Green Flag Ahead of Annual Race

By Scott Agness15 minutes ago
USATSI_18354533_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Heat at Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on Friday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_16999292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Celtics Long Injury Report For Game 6

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17448888_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Bold Quote After The Warriors Won The West

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Emotional Quote After Game 6

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thomson Has Now Done WHAT?

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago