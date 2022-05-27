Kyle Lowry's Status For Game 6

Kyle Lowry will start in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday evening.

For the game, they will have their star point guard Kyle Lowry available as he has been upgraded from questionable to available (and in the starting lineup) for the contest.

The six-time All-Star has dealt with a hamstring injury for most of the 2022 playoffs.

He injured it in Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks, and he did not return for the remainder of that series.

Against the Philadelphia 76ers (second-round), he also missed several games and he has missed games against the Celtics.

The Heat will need him on Friday evening, because they trail the series 3-2, so the Celtics can advance to the NBA Finals with a win in the game.

If the Heat beat the Celtics on the road in Game 6, then they will force a Game 7 back in Florida.

Related stories on NBA basketball