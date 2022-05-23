Skip to main content

BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status

Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intent to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat are once again in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, and for the game they have some good news going into the evening.  

Six-time NBA All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry (he'd been listed as questionable) will warm up with the intent to play in the game (via the Heat's tweet).  

Heat's tweet: "#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 4 vs the Celtics. Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play." 

Lowry has dealt with a hamstring for most of the postseason (he injured it in Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks). 

After missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference, Lowry returned to action in Game 3. 

So far, the Heat are up 2-1 in the series even with the injury troubles. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18107342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status

By Ben Stinar39 seconds ago
USATSI_18123798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Jayson Tatum Playing On Monday Night?

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_18218858_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Updated Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18306082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat-Celtics LATEST INJURY REPORTS FOR GAME 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18332746_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Luka Doncic POSTERIZED

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18324487_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Heat at Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 on Monday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Monday

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18315336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Star Player Exits Warriors-Mavs Game 3

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_15970687_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Celtics Shocking Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago