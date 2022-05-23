Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status

Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intent to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat are once again in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, and for the game they have some good news going into the evening.

Six-time NBA All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry (he'd been listed as questionable) will warm up with the intent to play in the game (via the Heat's tweet).

Heat's tweet: "#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 4 vs the Celtics. Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play."

Lowry has dealt with a hamstring for most of the postseason (he injured it in Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks).

After missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference, Lowry returned to action in Game 3.

So far, the Heat are up 2-1 in the series even with the injury troubles.

