BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status
The Miami Heat are once again in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, and for the game they have some good news going into the evening.
Six-time NBA All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry (he'd been listed as questionable) will warm up with the intent to play in the game (via the Heat's tweet).
Heat's tweet: "#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 4 vs the Celtics. Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play."
Lowry has dealt with a hamstring for most of the postseason (he injured it in Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks).
After missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference, Lowry returned to action in Game 3.
So far, the Heat are up 2-1 in the series even with the injury troubles.
