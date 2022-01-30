Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before The Nets Played The Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets are in San Francisco taking on the Golden State Warriors, and before the game the Nets posted a photo of Kyrie Irving's pregame outfit.

The photo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Irving is only a part-time player right now, so he can only play in games that are on the road away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

He returned to the team earlier this month after missing the beginning of the season.

In the seven games that he has played this season he is averaging 23.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

He's also shooting over 50% from the field, and over 36% from the three-point range.

The former Duke star is in his 11th season in the NBA after being the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

