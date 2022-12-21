Kyrie Irving has been added to the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving has been added to the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving (calf) now questionable Wednesday."

Irving has played in 22 games and is averaging 26.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest.

The former Duke star is also shooting 49.0% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range.

The Nets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last few weeks.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

Currently, the Nets are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-12 record in 31 games.

At home, they have gone 10-5 in 15 games at Barclays Center.

After starting out the season 1-5, the Nets have turned themselves into one of the better teams in the league.

12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant has been sensational, with averages of 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest.

The former Texas star is also shooting 56.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range.

As for the Warriors, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-17 record in 32 games.

On the road, the defending NBA Champions are struggling.

They are 3-15 in 18 games away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California (12-2 at home).