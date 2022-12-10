Lakers And 76ers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Juan Toscano-Anderson, Scotty Pippen Jr., Wenyen Gabriel and Cole Swider.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available.

As for the 76ers, they will be without Saben Lee, Danuel House Jr., Tyrese Maxey, Georges Niang and Julian Champagnie.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, James, Davis on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Sixers will start Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid on Friday."

The Lakers come into the night 6-4 in their last ten games, but they have lost two games in a row.

In their most recent game, they lost 126-113 to the Toronto Raptors in Canada, but Davis and James both did not play in the game.

Right now, the Lakers are 10-14 in 24 games, and the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Even though they are at the bottom of the standings, they are only 4.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed in the west.

The 76ers come into the night with a 12-12 record in 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Lakers have struggled going 4-8, while the 76ers have been good at home going 7-5.