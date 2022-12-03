Lakers And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dennis Schroder.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV have all been upgraded to available.

The Bucks will be without Joe Ingles, MarJon Beauchamp and Serge Ibaka.

Khris Middleton has been upgraded to available (this will be his first game of the season).

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start James, Beverley, Brown Jr., Walker, Davis on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Giannis, Lopez on Friday."

Coming into the night, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 8-12 record in their first 20 games.

After a dreadful start to the 2022-23 season, they have been playing better as of late.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but just 2-6 in the eight games they have played on the road.

As for the Bucks, they are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 15-5 record in their first 20 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been sensational, with an 11-2 record in 13 games hosted in Wisconsin.

Currently, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (2.0 games behind he Boston Celtics).