Lakers And Bucks Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time.

The Lakers have ruled out Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider, while Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV are questionable.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Troy Brown Jr. are probable.

As for the Bucks, they have ruled out Joe Ingles, Serge Ibaka and MarJon Beauchamp.

Khris Middleton, who has yet to play in a game so far this season, is listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks have played phenomenally (15-5) in their first 20 games without Middleton, and getting him back will make them even better.

Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (and he made his third trip to the All-Star Game).

Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday make up one of the best trios in the NBA.

The Lakers enter the night with an 8-12 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They got off to an awful start to the season but have played better as of late (6-4 in their last ten games).

That being said, they are still 2-6 in the eight games they have played on the road.

At home, the Bucks have been dominant (11-2 in the 13 games they have hosted in Wisconsin).

They are also the second seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.