Lakers And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Christie, Wenyen Gabriel and Cole Swider.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been upgraded to available.

As for the Cavs, Ricky Rubio, Dylan Windler, Dean Wade and Isaiah Mobley have all been ruled out.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that Jarrett Allen will play on Tuesday night (he had missed the last five games).

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, James, Davis on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Evan Mobley, Allen on Tuesday."

The Lakers come into the night in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are also 8-2 in their last ten games.

Anthony Davis is coming off 55 points and 17 rebounds in Sunday's win over the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 10-12 record in their first 22 games.

As for the Cavs, they are 15-9 in 24 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference (they are also 7-3 in their last ten games).

On Nov. 6, the Cavs beat the Lakers in Los Angeles 114-100.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 33 points, while LeBron James had 27 points for the Lakers.