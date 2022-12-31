Lakers And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Lonnie Walker IV, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder have all been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will be without Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver and Tyrese Martin.

Trae Young and Vit Krejci have both been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Reaves, James, Bryant on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Griffin, Collins, Okongwu on Friday."

The Lakers are coming off a 112-98 loss to the Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday night.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-21 record in 35 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and on the road, they are 6-13 in 19 games.

As for the Hawks, they are coming off a 108-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night (Young did not play in the game).

They are 17-18 in 35 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, but they are 11-7 in 18 games at home.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off this season.