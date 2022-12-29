Lakers And Heat Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are facing off in Miami, Florida.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves have all been upgraded to available.

As for the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon, Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven have all been ruled out.

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent are all available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, James, Bryant on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Vincent, Herro, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Wednesday."

The Lakers come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-20 record in 34 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6-12 in 18 games on the road.

The Heat are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 17-17 in their first 34 games and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

At home, the Heat have gone 10-8 in the 18 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Lakers and Heat have faced off.

The two teams made the NBA Finals in 2020, and the Lakers won the series in six games.