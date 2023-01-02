Lakers And Hornets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

As for the Hornets, they will be without Kelly Oubre Jr. and Cody Martin.

Dennis Smith Jr. has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Brown Jr., James, Bryant on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Ball, Rozier, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee on Monday."

The two teams faced off earlier this month in Los Angeles, California, and the Hornets won 134-130.

Coming into Monday's game, the Lakers are 15-21 in 36 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, and they are coming off a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are 10-27 in 37 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and coming off a 123-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

On the road, the Lakers are 7-13 in 20 games, while the Hornets are 5-12 in the 17 games they have played at home.