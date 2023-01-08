Lakers And Kings Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr.

Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones and LeBron James have all been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Kings will be without Malik Monk, while Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta have both been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, James, Toscano-Anderson, Bryant on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Kings will start Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis on Saturday."

The two teams faced off in Sacramento last month, and the Kings won 134-120.

All five starters for the Kings scored in double-digits, while James led the Lakers with 31 points.

The Lakers enter the evening as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-21 record in 39 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

As for the Kings, they are 20-17 in 37 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and coming off a 120-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at home.

On the road, the Lakers have gone 8-13 in 21 games, while the Kings are 11-8 in the 19 games they have hosted in Sacramento.