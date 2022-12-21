Lakers And Kings Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings are facing off in Sacramento, California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Austin Reaves is doubtful, while Russell Westbrook is questionable.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has been listed as probable.

As for the Kings, Keon Ellis and Chima Moneke have been ruled out, while Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes are both questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers come into the night with a 13-17 record in 30 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 5-10 in the 15 games they have played on the road.

In their last game, the Lakers lost 130-104 to the Phoenix Suns on the road in Arizona on Monday night.

As for the Kings, they are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4 and are 8-5 in 13 games at home.

In their last game, the Kings lost 125-119 to the Charlotte Hornets at home on Monday night.

Last month, the Kings defeated the Lakers 120-114 in Los Angeles.

De'Aaron Fox led the way with 32 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists, and Sabonis had 21 points, ten rebounds and six assists.

The Lakers were led by Westbrook and Davis, who combined for 45 points, 18 rebounds 14 assists.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here