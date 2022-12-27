Lakers And Magic Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday night, the Orlando Magic are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Dennis Schroder are both listed as probable.

As for the Magic, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke and Jonathan Issac have all been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers enter the matchup in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are coming off a 124-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Christmas.

They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-20 record in 33 games.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 3-7, while they are 5-12 in 17 games played on the road.

The Magic come into the evening with a 13-21 record in 34 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

That being said, they are playing much better as of late and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

At home, the Magic are 9-9 in the 18 games they have hosted in Orlando, Florida.

In their most recent game, they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 133-113, which was their second straight win.

Last season, both teams missed the NBA Playoffs, but they are also in very different positions as a franchise.

The Magic are currently in rebuilding mode, while the Lakers have three future Hall of Famers on the roster and should be competing for the playoffs.