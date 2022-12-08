Lakers And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors have announced their final injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have announced their final injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers will be without LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Wenyen Gabriel.

Lonnie Walker IV has been upgraded to available.

As for the Raptors, they will be without Precious Achiuwa, Juancho Hernangomez and Otto Porter Jr.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Reaves, Toscano-Anderson, Walker, Bryant on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Koloko on Wednesday."

The Lakers will be without their two best players (Davis and James), so a win will be extra challenging on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday evening, they lost 116-102 to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

However, they are still 7-3 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Lakers are 10-13 in their first 23 games and the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Raptors, they are 12-12 in their first 24 games and coming off a 116-110 loss to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Monday night at home.

They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have been fantastic, with a 9-3 record in 12 games, while the Lakers are 4-7 in the 11 games they have played on the road.