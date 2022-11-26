Lakers And Spurs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Patrick Beverley, Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson have been upgraded to available.

As for the Spurs, they will be without Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Blake Wesley and Dominick Barlow.

Zach Collins, Jordan Hall and Malaki Branham have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start James, Schroder, Brown Jr., Walker, Davis on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Spurs will start Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl on Friday."

The Lakers had been without James for the last five games, so they are getting their best player back in the lineup.

In the five games without the four-time NBA Champion, they went 3-2.

On the season, the Lakers are 5-11, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

They are still looking to win their first game on the road, as they have gone 0-6 outside of Los Angeles.

The Spurs (6-13) are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and have gone 1-11 in their last 12 games.

They started out 5-2 but have completely fallen off since that point and are the 13th seed in the west (with a 3-6 record in the nine games they have played at home).

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here