Lakers And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona for the second time this season.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Cole Swider and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Patrick Beverley has been upgraded to available.

As for the Suns, they will be without Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Jock Landale, Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson and Duane Washington Jr.

Deandre Ayton has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, Brown Jr., Bryant on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Lee, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Monday."

Last month, the Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105 in Arizona.

Davis had 37 points and 21 rebounds for the Lakers, while Mikal Bridges and Booker combined to score 50 points for the Suns.

The Lakers enter the evening in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are a solid 6-4 in their last ten games.

However, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-16 record in 29 games.

As for the Suns, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak but just 4-6 in their last ten games.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-12 record in 30 games.

The Lakers are 5-9 on the road, while the Suns are 13-3 at home.