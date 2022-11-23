Lakers And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns, and for the game, the teams have announced their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Lakers will be without Scotty Pippen Jr., LeBron James, Cole Swider, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Max Christie.

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and Cameron Johnson.

NBA"s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Beverley, Reaves, Brown Jr., Walker, Davis on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Payne, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Tuesday."

The Lakers will be playing without James for the fifth straight game, but they are 3-1 in the last four games (and in the middle of a three-game winning streak).

They are 5-10 in their first 15 games and the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they have an 0-5 record on the road, so they are still looking for their first victory outside of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Suns come into the night as one of the best teams in the league with a 10-6 record in their first 16 games.

They are playing their seventh straight game without Paul and have gone 3-3 in the last six games without their All-Star point guard.

Currently, they are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference and a very impressive 8-1 in the nine games they have played at home in Arizona.