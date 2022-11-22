Lakers And Suns Injury Reports

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers will be without LeBron James, Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider and Max Christie.

Juan Toscano-Anderson is listed as questionable and Anthony Davis is probable

Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson.

NBA's official injury report

This will be the fifth straight game the Lakers have played without James, but they are 3-1 in that stretch (and in the middle of a three-game winning streak).

They come into the night with a 5-10 record in their first 15 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, the Lakers are 0-5, so they are still looking for their first victory outside of Los Angeles.

They beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-92 on Sunday night in their last game.

As for the Suns, this will be their seventh straight game without Paul.

They are 3-3 in the last six games without him and coming off a (116-95) win over the New York Knicks in Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, the Suns are 10-6 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been superb, with an 8-1 record in the nine games they have hosted in Arizona.

Last season, the Suns had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season.