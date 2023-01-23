Lakers And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Oregon.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr., Austin Reaves, Cole Swider and Lonnie Walker IV.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers will be without Justice Winslow, while Gary Payton II is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-25 record in 46 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 9-14 in the 23 they have played on the road.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-24 record in 45 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and just 3-7 in their last ten games.

However, they have been solid at home, with an 11-9 record in the 20 games they have hosted in Portland, Oregon.

Back in November, the Lakers hosted the Trail Blazers in California, and the Lakers blew them out 128-109.

James had 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes of playing time.

Five different players on the Lakers scored in double-digits.

The Trail Blazers were playing without their best player Damian Lillard and were led by Jerami Grant, who had 27 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Five players on the Trail Blazers also scored in double-digits.