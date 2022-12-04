Lakers And Wizards Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are facing off in Washington, D.C.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers will be without Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider, while LeBon James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder have been upgraded to available.

As for the Wizards, they have ruled out Delon Wright, Isaiah Todd, Rui Hachimura, Devon Dotson, Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Beverley, Schroder, Walker, James, Davis on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis on Sunday."

The Lakers come into the game as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and coming off a 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Friday night.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 7-3, so they are starting to turn their season around.

Currently, they are 9-12 in 21 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have gone 3-6 in nine games.

The Wizards come into the game in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games.

They are tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-12 record in their first 23 games.

At home, they have been good, with an 8-4 record in 12 games.