Lakers Injury Report Against The Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Boston Celtics in California.

For the game, they have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

Cole Swider, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Wenyen Gabriel and Scotty Pippen Jr. have all been ruled out.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as probable.

The Lakers are coming off a 124-117 win over the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Sunday night.

James and Davis combined for 69 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists.

The game was also their sixth straight on the road, and they finished the trip 3-3.

They come into the matchup with the Celtics as the 12th seed in the Western Conference (11-15 in 26 games).

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 6-4, and they are 6-6 in the 12 games they have hosted at home.

Even though they are at the bottom of the standings, they are only 3.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the fifth seed.

Last season, the Lakers missed the postseason, finishing 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the west.

Davis missed 42 games, which was a big reason for their struggles.

If they can stay healthy this season, they should compete for a top-ten seed in the west.

As for the Celtics, they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 113-93 on Monday night, so this will be the second night of a back-to-back.

They are currently the best team in the NBA, with a 21-7 record in 28 games, and are 10-5 in 15 games on the road.