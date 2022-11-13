Lakers Injury Report Against The Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in California on Sunday night.

For the game the Lakers have updated their injury report for the game at 2:30 Eastern Time.

LeBron James is listed as doubtful, while Anthony Davis is probable.

Meanwhile, Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schroder, Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. have been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers are 2-10 in their first 12 games of the season, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

They are only a half-game in front of the Houston Rockets, who are in last place in the west.

After starting 0-5, the Lakers won two games over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Unfortunately, the winning did not last, as they are back on another five-game losing streak.

They are also catching the Nets at the wrong time.

After starting out the season with a 1-5 record in their first six games, the Nets have started to get hot.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have won four out of their last five games.

Currently, they are 6-7 in their first 13 games and are coming off a 110-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon.

They also beat the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 112-85 on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant has been sensational, with averages of 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.

He's also shooting 52.5% from the field and has played in every game so far this season.