Skip to main content

Lakers Injury Report Against The Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in California. 

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time). 

Patrick Beverley and Cole Swider have both been ruled out.

Anthony Davis is questionable, LeBron James is probable and Scotty Pippen Jr. is available.

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Davis missed Saturday's win over the San Antonio Spurs in Texas, but on Nov. 26, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that he would likely return on Monday against the Pacers. 

McMenamin on Nov. 26: "Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is expected to return to the lineup Monday vs. the Pacers, sources told ESPN."

The Lakers got off to a horrendous start to the season, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have gone 5-1 in their last six games. 

They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-11 record in their first 18 games. 

The west has been tight, so they are only 5.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

At home, they have a 5-5 record in ten games. 

As for the Pacers, they had been expected to be among the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, but they are 11-8 in their first 19 games, which has them as the fourth seed.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 4-4 in the eight games they have played on the road away from Indianapolis.

Right now, the Pacers look like a team who will make the postseason. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_19235241_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lakers Injury Report Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19514568_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Post After Getting A Technical Foul

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18425601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17112884_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16227135_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Hawks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19441821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19517664_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19192333_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396152_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar