Lakers Injury Report Against The Spurs

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California.

For the game, the Lakers have updated their injury report as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

Max Christie, Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. have all been ruled out.

LeBron James is questionable, while Anthony Davis is probable.

Juan Toscano-Anderson has been downgraded to out after being listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

James has missed each of the last three games with an adductor injury, which he suffered on Nov. 9 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers come into the night in the middle of a two-game winning streak after beating the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons in their last two games.

That being said, they have had an awful start to the 2022-23 season.

After going 0-5, they won two games in a row and then lost another five in a row (before winning their last two games).

They are currently 4-10 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

The only team in the west with a worse record is the Houston Rockets (the worst team in the NBA in 2021-22).

Going up against the Spurs gives them a chance to keep their streak alive.

They started the year 5-2 in their first seven games but are now 6-11 after losing nine of their last ten games.

In addition, the Spurs are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 3-6 in nine games on the road.