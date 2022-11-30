Lakers Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in California.

For the game, they have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider have been ruled out, while Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers come into the game after blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at home (they lost 116-115).

They had been on a two-game winning streak before the loss to the Pacers.

Coming into the night, they have a 7-12 record in their first 19 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 5-5, while they are 5-6 in the 11 games they have played at home.

James and Davis are two of the best 20 players in the league, so there is no reason they should not be competing for the NBA Playoffs.

Last season, they were 33-49 and missed the postseason as the 12th seed.

Davis has been playing phenomenally as of late, scoring at least 25 points and grabbing at least 13 rebounds in each of his last six games.

As for the Trail Blazers, they lost 118-112 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, so this will be the second game of a back-to-back.

They are 11-10 in their first 21 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.