Spurs Injury Report For Monday
The San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Spurs against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Spurs come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-40 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and have gone just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
At home, they are 11-19 in the 30 games that they have played at home in San Antonio.
They will likely miss the postseason as they are currently in a rebuilding mode.
