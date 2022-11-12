LaMelo Ball's Current Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, and they could be getting their best player back in the lineup.

All-Star LaMelo Ball has missed the first 13 games of the season due to an ankle injury, and he is listed as questionable for Saturday.

Before the game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a positive update about Ball.

Woj: "Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is expected to warm up with the intention of making his regular season debut vs. the Miami Heat tonight, sources tell ESPN. Charlotte upgraded Ball to “questionable” this morning."

Without Ball, the Hornets have been a mess to start the season.

They had been 3-3 in their first six games but are now in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

In the seven games they've played on the road, they have a 2-5 record.

Ball, in his second NBA season, averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest in 2021-22.

He was the third-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is already one of the best players in the league.

The two teams also played in Florida on Thursday evening, and the Heat won by a score of 117-112.

In each of the last two seasons, the Hornets have lost in the play-in tournament, so it was already going to be tough for them to make the 2023 NBA Playoffs (even if Ball had played).

As for the Heat, they enter the night with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games.