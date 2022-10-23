LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game

The Charlotte Hornets are in Atlanta to face off with the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday evening.

However, they will be without their best player for the game.

All-Star guard LaMelo Ball has been ruled out with an ankle injury as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Sunday."

Ball has not played in either of their first two games of the season against the San Antonio Spurs or New Orleans Pelicans.

The Hornets beat the Spurs (on the road) in their first game, but lost their second (at home) to the Pelicans.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had previously reported that Ball would likely miss time.

At just 21-years-old, he is the face of their franchise and coming off a season where he averaged 20.21 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

Unfortunately, the Hornets have been blown out in the play-in tournament in each of the last two seasons.

That being said, Ball has the potential to be a superstar, so they will just need to build a team that complements him.

Through the first two games, veteran guard Terry Rozier is averaging 23.5 points and 8.5 assists per contest.

As for the Hawks, they are 2-0 with wins over the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic (both at home).

They are coming off a season where they won their way through the play-in tournament, but lost to the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.