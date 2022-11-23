LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For 76ers-Hornets Game

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in North Carolina.

For the game, they will remain without their best player LaMelo Ball, who has been ruled out for the third straight game.

Via Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs PHI 11/23 Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out Martin (L Knee Procedure) out"

Ball missed the first 13 games of the season due to an ankle injury, and then returned to play in three straight games.

In those games, he averaged 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

However, in a game last week against the Indiana Pacers, he stepped on a fan's foot and hurt his ankle again.

He has yet to play since the injury.

Before exiting the game with the injury, he had put up 26 points, made five three-pointers and had six assists.

He is by far the best player on the Hornets and made the All-Star Game last season in just his second season in the league.

Therefore, it has been no surprise that the Hornets have struggled without the former second-overall pick.

On the year, they are 4-14 in their first 18 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They had started out 3-3 but have gone just 1-11 in their last 12 games.

As for the 76ers, they come into the night with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Toronto Raptors for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.