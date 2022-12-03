LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Bucks-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.

On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in North Carolina.

For the game, they will remain without their best player, as All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for the seventh straight game.

He had missed the first 13 games of the season and then returned for three.

Unfortunately, he stepped on a fan's foot in his third game back and hurt his ankle.

In the three games he has played this season, he has averaged 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

He was the third-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and during his second season (2022) in the NBA, he made the All-Star Game averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

The Hornets have struggled this season with a 7-15 record in their first 22 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 4-12 in their previous 16 games (they started the season 3-3).

In their most recent game, they beat the Washington Wizards 117-116 at home in North Carolina on Friday night.

As for the Bucks, they are playing without a lot of key players on Saturday but come into the game as one of the best teams in the league.

They are the second seed in the east with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games.

On Friday night, they lost (at home in Wisconsin) to the Los Angeles Lakers 133-129.