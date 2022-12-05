LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Clippers-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets.

On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in North Carolina.

For the game, they will remain without their best player, as All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

The former third-overall pick missed the first 13 games of the season and then returned for three.

In the three games he has played this season, he averaged 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Unfortunately, he got injured again when he stepped on a fan's foot and hurt his ankle.

He has missed the last seven games, so this will be his eighth straight game out of the lineup (and 21st missed game of the season).

The Hornets come into the game as one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.

After starting out 3-3, they have gone 4-13 in their last 17 games, which has them at 7-16 on the season.

Playing without Ball is a significant issue because they are already a team that isn't that talented, to begin with.

Last season, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest (and he made the All-Star Game in his second season).

At home, the Hornets are 4-7 in the 11 games they have hosted in North Carolina.

As for the Clippers, they enter the night with a 13-11 record in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.