Skip to main content
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Charlotte Hornets are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening, but for the game, they will remain without their best player.

All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out with the ankle injury that has kept him out of the first seven games of the season. 

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Wednesday."

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest last season, and he is the face of the franchise. 

Therefore, him missing from the lineup is a massive deal for the Hornets. 

That being said, they have done an excellent job at staying competitive during his absence.  

Currently, the Hornets are 3-4 in their first seven games of the season and have wins over the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs. 

In each of the last two seasons, they have been blown out in the play-in tournament, so they have been stuck in mediocrity. 

However, Ball has the potential to be a superstar, so if they can build a good team around him over the next few seasons, then they have a chance to be a consistent playoff team. 

As for the Bulls, they come into the night off to a slow start to the season, but they picked up a 108-99 win over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening in New York. 

They are 4-4 in their first eight games of the season. 

Last season, they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference but lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. 

USATSI_16909286_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15466148_168388303_lowres
News

Jrue Holiday's Status For Pistons-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19303879_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Former Tampa Bay Bucs Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19124435_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14009524_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Joel Embiid's Status For Wizards-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17877808_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Kings-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19341918_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reveals How He Found Out Steve Nash Was Fired

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18005759_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pelicans-Lakers Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19341438_168388303_lowres
News

Very Famous Person At Bulls-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar