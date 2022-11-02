LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

The Charlotte Hornets are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening, but for the game, they will remain without their best player.

All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out with the ankle injury that has kept him out of the first seven games of the season.

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Wednesday."

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest last season, and he is the face of the franchise.

Therefore, him missing from the lineup is a massive deal for the Hornets.

That being said, they have done an excellent job at staying competitive during his absence.

Currently, the Hornets are 3-4 in their first seven games of the season and have wins over the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs.

In each of the last two seasons, they have been blown out in the play-in tournament, so they have been stuck in mediocrity.

However, Ball has the potential to be a superstar, so if they can build a good team around him over the next few seasons, then they have a chance to be a consistent playoff team.

As for the Bulls, they come into the night off to a slow start to the season, but they picked up a 108-99 win over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening in New York.

They are 4-4 in their first eight games of the season.

Last season, they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference but lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.