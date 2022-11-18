Skip to main content

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

They will be without their best player LaMelo Ball, who has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.  

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Friday."

Ball missed the first 13 games of the season due to an ankle injury but returned to the lineup for the last three games. 

However, in their last game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, he stepped on a fan's foot and again injured his ankle.  

In the three games he has played, he averaged 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

As Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer relayed, Ball had an X-ray on his ankle, which was negative.  

Boone on Thursday: "Steve Clifford said LaMelo was in the building today, but didn't practice and won't play tomorrow night against Cleveland. 

"We'll be without him here," Clifford said. "I don't think we have any idea how long." 

LaMelo had an X-ray after the game last night. It was negative."

The Hornets come into the game with a 4-12 record in their first 16 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They started out the season 3-3 but have lost nine of their last ten games.

They went 1-2 in three games with Ball back in the lineup. 

As for the Cavs, they come into the night with an 8-6 record in their first 14 games, but they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak. 

