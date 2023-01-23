LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Monday's Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Salt Lake City to face off with the Utah Jazz.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report (ankle).

Via Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at UTA 1/23

Ball (L ankle, R wrist soreness) questionable

Martin (L Knee soreness) doubtful

Oubre (L Hand surgery) out"

Ball got injured during Wednesday's 122-115 win over the Houston Rockets in Texas and missed Saturday's 122-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

The 2022 NBA All-Star is the team's best player, but he has missed 25 games so far this season.

Therefore, it's no surprise that the Hornets come into the night near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

They have a 13-34 record in 47 games and are 3-7 in their last ten.

However, after beating the Rockets and Hawks, they are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Right now, the Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference and 9.0 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

On the road, they have gone 8-18 in the 26 games they have played outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ball has played in 22 games and has outstanding averages of 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

The former third-overall pick is also shooting 40.9% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

In each of the last two seasons, the Hornets have lost in the play-in tournament.