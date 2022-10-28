Skip to main content
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Magic Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
The Charlotte Hornets will be in Florida on Friday night when they visit the Orlando Magic for their fifth game of the season. 

However, they will remain without their best player LaMelo Ball (who has already missed the first four games). 

The All-Star point guard has once again been ruled out due to an ankle injury (as relayed by Underdog NBA). 

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Friday."

 The Hornets have been able to go 2-2 in their four contests so far without him. 

On Sunday, they blew out the Atlanta Hawks on the road in Georgia, but on Wednesday, they lost to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. 

Last season, Ball averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest and could potentially be a superstar in the NBA one day. 

His exceptional passing ability also makes his teammates much better.

The Hornets have lost in the play-in tournament in each of the last two seasons, so they have been in a tough spot. 

They aren't a horrible team, but they haven't been a good one, either. 

As for the Magic, they come into the game looking for their first win of the new season. 

They are 0-5 in their first five contests. 

That being said, Paolo Banchero, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer, is off to a great start to his NBA career.

The former Duke star is averaging 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest.  

