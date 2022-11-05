LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Nets Game

On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are in North Carolina hosting the Brooklyn Nets.

For the game, they will remain without their best player All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Hornets: "INJURY REPORT vs BKN Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available. LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out. Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out. Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out. Presented by @NovantHealth"

Ball has already missed the first eight games of the season, so they have had to play without him for quite some time.

Last season, the former third-overall pick averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

The good news for the Hornets is they will get Terry Rozier back in action for the first time in six games.

He got off to an excellent start to the season, averaging 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest in his first two games.

The Hornets enter the night with a 3-6 record in their first nine games.

They had been 3-3, but currently find themselves in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Since beating the Golden State Warriors one week ago, they have lost to the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies.

As for the Nets, they are also 3-6 to start the season.

They started out 1-1, but have lost five of their last seven games.

Kevin Durant has been sensational to start the season, averaging 32.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest on 51.9% shooting from the field.