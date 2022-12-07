LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Nets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will be in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

For the game, they will remain without their best player, as All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

The former third-overall pick missed the first 13 games of the season due to an ankle injury and then returned to play in three games.

In the three games he has played this season, he is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

During his third game back, he stepped on a fan's foot and hurt his ankle, and he has not played since (this will be his ninth straight game out of the lineup).

The Hornets have struggled in a big way this season and come into the night with a 7-17 record in their first 24 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

After starting the season 3-3, they have gone 4-14 over the last 18 games.

On the road, the Hornets are 3-9 in 12 games away from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Nets come into the night playing well after a slow start to the season.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and a very solid 8-5 in the 13 games they have hosted in Brooklyn.

The Nets are the sixth seed in the east with a 13-12 record in their first 25 games.

Kevin Durant has been phenomenal, averaging 29.9 points per contest on 55.3% shooting from the field.